Long Sutton Parish Council to buy town church

Long Sutton Parish Council is set for a new home in the town when the proposed purchase of a church building previously used as a nursery goes through.

Parish council meetings could then take place at the former United Reformed Church in London Road, owned by Phoenix Montessori Nursery, based near King’s Lynn.

The parish council decided that it was an ideal opportunity to invest funds in a property which will become a parish asset and provide a permanent base in the future A Long Sutton Parish Council spokesman

The nursery bought the building in 2009, but rumours emerged last autumn that Phoenix Montessorri leaders had decided to move its classes to the business’s main base in Terrington St Clements.

A statement from Long Sutton Parish Council said: “We are pleased to have secured the former United Reformed Church in London Road to provide an office facility and meeting room, once the current purchase process has been completed.

“The property is ideal, as it is situated near to the parish council car park, providing easy parking for visitors to the new office, as well as Cinder Ash Park and the cemetery.

“The property is also easily accessible on foot and near to the town centre.”

The deal appears to bring an end to any chance of parish council meetings being moved to Long Sutton Market House, despite a request from trustees to do so.

Parish councillors had agreed to move their meetings from Long Sutton Baptist Church in West Street to the Market House last August after trustee Pat Wells said: “The parish council represents the community and the Market House does as well.

“I just think that because we’re both part of the community, you should consider coming back to the Market House.”

At the time of backing the move, Coun Roberta Ashton said: “The Market House is the principle centre of the town and we should hold our parish council meetings there because that’s where we would be expected to meet if were in any other town.

“We don’t have parish council offices, but we do have a prime meeting place in Long Sutton which is where we should meet.”

The council statement said: “Due to the low return on its reserves, the parish council decided that it was an ideal opportunity to invest funds in a property which will become a parish asset and provide a permanent base in the future.

“Until the property purchase is done, the council will continue to meet at the Baptist Church on the fourth Thursday of each month at 7pm.”

