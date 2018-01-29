LONG SUTTON PARISH COUNCIL: New offices come at ‘good price’ for town

Long Sutton Parish Council could move into its new home next month after paying £95,000 for the town’s former United Reformed Church.

The price tag for the building in London Road was confirmed by parish clerk Karen Treacher at Thursday’s meeting after a valuation on it was carried out.

The ornamental street sign in Market Place, Long Sutton, which the parish council could look to reinstate there. Photo (TIM WILSON): SG110112-123TW.

Ms Treacher said: “We had quite a surplus of reserves but the auditor told us they were getting bad returns whilst invested in the savings account.

“So it made sense to acquire an asset for use by the parish council in the future, with a car park that’s owned by the council.

“It also central to Cinder Ash Park and the cemetery, our meetings will be held there and although there’ll be limited pubic access, it’ll be easier for people to get there because it’s fairly central to the town.

“Also, the district valuer said we were paying a good price for what will be a good asset for the town.”

• An ornamental street sign in Long Sutton’s Market Place could make a comeback if county highways officers agree to it.

The hexagonal notice board disappeared last September after reports that HGVs and other large vehicles had collided with it.

During the open forum section of Thursday’s meeting, Long Sutton resident Jim Connolly said: “When the barrier was knocked down in September, I suggested that it should be moved a bit further away from the kerb.

“But I was told by the highways department that it wasn’t going to be put back due to cost constraints.

“It was the only sign that distinguished Market Place from Market Street, West Street and High Street, but it’s also part of the heritage of Long Sutton.

“It just seems a shame and looks a bit strange with only half a barrier there, even though the sign was put there to deter people from crossing on the corner of Market Place, using the crossing on High Street instead.

“As it gets hit as lorries and bigger vehicles turn into Market Place, just set it a little bit further back from the kerb.”

Coun Richard King said that he would see whether the parish council could replace the ornament itself as “it would look nice in the town”.

• Long Sutton could be the latest parish council in South Holland to join the county’s Community Speed Watch scheme.

Vice chairman Coun Richard King said: “We’ve been looking into it since December and we’re just trying to find out the costs, then we’ll look for some volunteers.

“The scheme is in its infancy in Lincolnshire and, hopefully, we’ll be one of the councils who can drive it forward.”

• A dog run area is to be created in Cinder Ash Park as a way of avoiding an outright ban on pets being allowed there.

The area will be fenced off so that owners can let dogs off their leads, without affecting other park users and parish councillors will monitor it over a six-month trial period.

Vice chairman Coun Richard King said: “People use the area already to exercise their dogs so we thought it would be an ideal place to encourage people to let their dogs run free in an area that’s not going to affect other people.

“We can monitor it for six months to make sure people are cleaning up after their dogs, rather than say ‘let’s ban dogs from the park’ because we’re having complaints week after week about dogs running loose.”

• Grass cutting in Long Sutton is going out to tender after an offer of ten cuts a year for about £2,200 was made by South Holland District Council.

But parish councillors want to see if they can get a better deal elsewhere.