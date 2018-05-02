LONG SUTTON PARISH COUNCIL: Couple’s distress over dog attacks in park

A Long Sutton couple’s claims of three separate dog attacks in a year has heaped further pressure on parish councils to manage Cinder Ash Park safer.

During a meeting at Long Sutton Baptist Church on Thursday, parish councillors were told that “a very upset lady” had reported an attack by a dog on her 74-year-old husband while cycling home through the park at night.

I did feel for him and his wife, especially as they wanted to know why dogs are constantly running around the park off their lead Coun Richard King, vice chairman, Long Sutton Parish Council

Neither the man nor his wife were named at the meeting but Coun Richard King, parish council vice chairman, went on to confirm that he had met with the man who said that the latest attack was the third one he had suffered in a year.

Coun King said: “A very upset lady rang me up and said that her husband had been attacked by a dog in Cinder Ash Park.

“A little while later, the gentlemen paid me a visit and said it happened at 11pm when he was on his way home and a dog bit his ankles.

“He’s 74 and the dog nearly took him off his feet, causing him some injury.

“The gentleman said that it was the third time he’d been attacked within the last year, each one by a different dog.

“On the first two occasions, it happened very early in the morning when he bikes to the shops to get his newspaper.

“I did feel for him and his wife, especially as they wanted to know why dogs are constantly running around the park off their lead.”

Parish councillors have so far resisted imposing an outright ban on dogs in Cinder Ash Park, choosing instead to create a fenced-off area inside the park where owners can exercise their pets, without affecting other people.

Coun King said: “People should be reminded that the dog run is the only area where pets are allowed to exercise off their lead and now the area is fenced off, that’s a start.”

Parish councillors are to write to the couple stating that new “Dogs on Lead” signs will be put up in the park.

