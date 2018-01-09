Long Sutton Parish Council calls meeting about homes plan

Long Sutton Parish Council is holding a public meeting tonight about plans to build 215 homes on land off the A17 in the town.

The meeting at Long Sutton Baptist Church, West Street, starting at 7pm is to discuss an application from town-based firm OGE Chapman and Son for a housing development on 26 acres of land between Seagate Road and Wisbech Road.

A statement from Chapman and Son said: “The site would form a natural extension to the built area of Long Sutton without having a significant impact upon the character of the area.

“It provides the next step forward and allows a developer to be brought on board to ensure that the site is developed in a timely manner.”

But concerns likely to be raised at tomorrow’s meeting may include the potential impact on Long Sutton Primary School and The Suttons Medical Group in Trafalgar Square, as well as more traffic through the town itself.

Explaining the need for a public meeting, a parish council spokesman said: “It is felt that due to implications the development could have for residents, it is important that the matter is discussed at a planning meeting to allow the public to address their concerns.”

More than 200 new homes in the pipeline?