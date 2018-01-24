Long Sutton mum recovering after surgery

The mum of Long Sutton cerebral palsy sufferer Alice Bates is recovering in Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, following 11 hours of surgery to repair her damaged spine.

Charlotte Bates (39) spent 24 hours in intensive care following last week’s complex operation and is now on a high dependency unit.

The mum of six had a slipped disc in her thoracic (upper) spine and faced certain paralysis without an operation.

Surgery carried the risk of paralysis but also offered the hope of a near normal life.

Towards the end of last year, Charlotte was forced to use a wheelchair whenever she went out, which was tough for the once-active mum who became a familiar figure in Long Sutton as she took Alice on outings to places like the Co-op cafe.

Charlotte’s husband, Andy, said they must now wait weeks – and possibly months – before Charlotte begins to see the benefits of the operation.

He said: “A good result would be that she would not be in a wheelchair and be able to get to school with Henry and Alice.”

Just a few days ago, Charlotte had more than 40 messages from well-wishers on Facebook.

