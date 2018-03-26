Long Sutton mum makes London Marathon deal with daughter for diabetes charity

A mum-of-two from Long Sutton has struck a daunting deal with her daughter to run in next month’s London Marathon for charity.

Suzi Claxton (31) is just three weeks away from the biggest challenge of her life so far when she is due to take part in the 26.2-mile race on Sunday, April 22, to raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

Because Poppy doesn’t feel ready yet to become more independent with her diabetes care, we made a deal that if she starts to do more things for herself, I would do the London Marathon for JDRF Suzi Claxton, of Long Sutton

The seed for the idea was sown nearly seven years ago when Suzi’s daughter Poppy, now ten, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes after her symptoms were spotted by a nursery worker.

Suzi said: “On April 19, we will be celebrating Poppy’s seven-year ‘diag-versary’ since she was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

“Poppy currently attends Long Sutton Primary School whose staff have been amazing in their support of her.

“But in September, Poppy goes to secondary school where she won’t have the safety net of having a teaching assistant who cares for her.

“So because Poppy doesn’t feel ready yet to become more independent with her diabetes care, we made a deal that if she starts to do more things for herself, I would do the London Marathon for JDRF.”

As well as making it round the Greenwich to Westminster course within eight hours, Suzi has also set herself a target of raising at least £2,000 for JDRF.

According to the charity, Poppy is one of 400,000 people in the UK with type 1 diabetes, more than 29,000 of them children.

Suzi said: “Whilst Poppy does most things herself, she has always done it under supervision and is always prompted when it is time to check her blood sugar levels thanks to a wonderful network of staff at her school.

“But Poppy had to learn that she needed to eat at the right time, that she couldn’t eat whatever she felt like and that she needed injections of insulin to stay alive.

“Poppy has taken it all in her stride and she is a happy child who will go out of her way to make sure someone else is okay which I think is a lot to do with her having diabetes.”

Suzi added: “At the moment, I can do about 11 miles before starting to really feel it.

“I’m not a natural runner at the moment but as long as I get round in my target time and get a medal at the end, I’ll be happy because it’s for Poppy.”

To sponsor Suzi, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/suzi-claxton

