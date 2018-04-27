Long Sutton mum in fight for normal life after major spinal surgery

A courageous Long Sutton mum is battling for a normal life after major spinal surgery and three months in specialist hospitals.

Several days ago the once active mum made an emotional return home to her family, including disabled daughter Alice (11), but months of rehabilitation lay ahead.

Cerebral palsy sufferer Alice, who uses a powered chair, has challenged her to a wheelchair race but that won’t happen yet because Charlotte has come home with a manual chair that’s too heavy to self-propel and is awaiting a manageable model.

At the moment, Charlotte sleeps on the ground floor because she can’t climb stairs to go to bed and must use a wheelchair outdoors although she can take a few steps indoors with an adapted walking frame that has arm rests.

Charlotte said: “It’s still early days, really, and it could be two years before I am as fully recovered as I can be and then we will know exactly what I am left with.”

Alice uses a stair-climber at home but Charlotte refuses to do so.

With help, Charlotte can manage a couple of steps and is determined to conquer the whole staircase.

Charlotte said: “I am 100 per cent going to get up those stairs and, eventually, do it on my own.

“I am not making any plans as an alternative.”

In mid-January, Charlotte had an 11-hour operation at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, followed by a 24-hour spell in intensive care and, in March, was transferred to a specialist spinal rehabilitation unit in Sheffield.

Weeks of hard work led to Charlotte managing 10 metres on her walking frame, covering the distance in 42 seconds and 32 steps.

Charlotte says: “I am not going to be signing up for any marathons in the near future.”

Late last year, Charlotte’s ongoing serious back pain was finally diagnosed as a slipped disc in the thoracic (upper) spine and she faced paralysis if she did nothing ... and the risk of paralysis with surgery. The injury is linked to the heavy lifting associated with being a carer.

Earlier in the year, Charlotte had been a typical mum, running around after her family, and was dancing at Alice’s 10th birthday in February.

Her husband Andy has been an absolute rock, looking after the kids while Charlotte has been in hospital, visiting hospital – taking the children with him in turns – been an emotional support, and juggled all that with his work.

Charlotte said: “While I was away Alice told Andy ‘you are not just a Daddy now, you’re a Mummy too’.”

Previously ...

Brave mum risks paralysis

Long Sutton mum battling to walk again in ‘rehab’ unit

Alice’s Disney-themed party was an amazing night