Long Sutton hit by bank’s decision to move out of town

The future of Long Sutton is “under threat” after a leading bank’s decision to close its branch, according to a business leader in the town.

David Wilson, of Geoffrey Collings & Co Estate Agents, described confirmation by Barclays Bank that its branch in Market Place is to close on Friday, August 10, as the removal of a “reason for people to visit Long Sutton”.

Barclays blamed its decision on figures showing that nearly 70 per cent of the branch’s customers were banking either online or by telephone.

Mr Wilson said: “People need a reason to visit Long Sutton these days and Barclays is one of these reasons.

“With the huge increase in business rates in Long Sutton, currently still unresolved, the future of the town centre is under threat.”

Barclays’ decision to leave Long Sutton town centre comes three years after NatWest closed its branch in Market Place, leaving TSB as the only high street bank that will be left in the town after August 1.

People need a reason to visit Long Sutton these days and Barclays Bank is one of these reasons, but with the huge increase in business rates - currently still unresolved - the future of the town centre is under threat David Wilson, of Geoffrey Collings & Co Estate Agents, Long Sutton

Terry Staff, community banking ddrector for Barclays, said: “The way customers undertake their banking is changing as people increasingly use online, telephone and mobile devices.

“At the branch in Long Sutton, customer usage has continued to decline and more than 68 per cent of the customers of the branch are already using online, mobile or telephone banking.

“We hope the availability of the branches in Spalding, Wisbech or King’s Lynn, access to services at the Post Office, along with our range of digital channels will help to ease the transition for our customers.”

Coun Charles Moore, chairman of Long Sutton Parish Council, said: “This is another blow for Market Place and the loss of another high street bank is a disappointing event.

“For our elderly population and younger generation working and banking locally to wake up to yet another bank closing brings us ever closer to a failing high street.

“We have seen the effects of losing our banks in neighbouring towns like Holbeach where stores are closing and vital footfall is being lost.

“Long Sutton has many independent shops that bank locally to support our town and our local economy.

“I would strongly want to see what Barclays are putting in place to minimise the impact of this branch closure and what alternatives they are suggesting to allow our banking needs to continue.”

Barclays confirmed that no redundancies will take place as a result of the branch closing as “staff at the Long Sutton branch will be offered positions at other branches nearby.”

But not even plans by the bank to hold “tea and teach” session in Long Sutton for customers worried about how to bank in the absence of a branch in the town have satisfied Lincolnshire Free Press readers who commented on our Facebook page.

Carol Stevens said: “First Natwest and now Barclays, travelling to Spalding to bank is very inconvenient.”

In contrast, Andrew Canham said: “As more and more of us solely rely on internet banking, there will be more and more branch closures, no matter who you bank with or what their location.”

Coun Laura Eldridge, district councillor for Long Sutton, said: “I feared this would come after Barclays reduced its opening hours at the branch a few years ago.

“We have lost NatWest and now Barclays.”

“Long Sutton has large, elderly population and many people who don’t drive regularly utilise the banks in Long Sutton as the only way to do their banking.

“Now I imagine they will be switching their banking to TSB, the only bank we have left in the town.

“Banks give a town added footfall but unless our campaign for business rates’ relief is successful, I fear that several shops will choose to close.

“If shops and banks are closing, surely footfall will reduce in town.”

• What do you think of Barclays Bank shutting its Long Sutton branch? Email your letters to jeremy.ransome@iliffepublishing.co.uk

Barclays in Bourne to close

Bank to close branch in Long Sutton

Wanna bank on it?