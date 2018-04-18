Long Sutton family gets a boost from Clubbercise fans

Have your say

Fans and friends of Helen Lea’s Clubbercise classes pulled out the stops to raise money to help the family of a Long Sutton girl, who has facial palsy and needs surgery to correct the condition.

Inspired by Darcy Foulsham Perkins (8), some 56 people joined the two-hour charity clubbathon at the WI Hall in Park Road, Holbeach, and raised £549.

Helen said a lot of people brought raffle prizes along, and there was a bottle stall, coffees and cakes.

“Everyone was really supportive,” she said.

Helen is a friend of the family and decided to help raise funds towards the potential costs of an operation after hearing the NHS might not fund Darcy’s surgery.

You can follow news of the fitness classes on Facebook by visiting Clubbercise Long Sutton, King’s Lynn, Holbeach, WSM (Wisbech St Mary) with Helen, who also runs classes in Gedney Hill.

