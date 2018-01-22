Long Sutton antiques centre features on hit TV show

Have your say

BBC 1’s hit show Antiques Road Trip features the Long Sutton Antiques and Crafts Centre on Tuesday with expert Catherine Southon making some finds to take to auction.

In the episode, shown at 4.30pm, Catherine is seen buying three novelty Victorian sewing accessories comprising a boxwood tape measure in the form of a fishing reel, a silver pin cushion in the form of a duck and a cast metal pin cushion in the form of a dog.

Raj Bisram and Catherine Southon filming for BBC 1's Antiques Road Trip.

Catherine made a big impression at the London Road centre, which has a vast array of goods over two floors.

Owner Colin Whitwell said: “She was lovely, she is a lovely lady. She spent a long time here and chatted to everybody.”

Catherine Peacock, who trades at the centre, was nominated to appear on camera.

She said: “Catherine was very pleasant and the camera crew were equally nice.”

The show pitches experts against one another and they each start out with £200 to buy items from antiques centres, which are then sold at auction, and the winner is the one with the most money at the end.

All profits go to Children in Need.

Competing experts also visit historic and cultural sites to learn about the little-known stories behind some of the greatest events in British history.

In the final week of the current series, which runs from Tuesday to Monday, January 29, Catherine is pitched against fellow Road Trip favourite Raj Bisram,

The pair start their antiques adventure in Cambridge, heading for auction in Beccles, Suffolk.

Travelling in a classic MG, Catherine and Raj then continue their hunt for hidden gems in Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Colchester, Essex, Lincolnshire, East Anglia, Derbyshire, Worcestershire, Leamington Spa and Bristol.

The current series has also featured Paul Laidlaw, who has previously visited the Long Sutton, Margie Cooper, Charles Hanson, Anita Manning, Charlie Ross and James Braxton

Antiques Road Trip has been hugely popular with BBC audiences, attracting audiences of more than three million, and John Redshaw from makers STV Productions says it is “always is full of laughs, friendly rivalries and lots of great characters”.

