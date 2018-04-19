Long Sutton and Sutton Bridge students could receive up to £400 a year

Students aged under 25 years with parents living in Sutton Bridge or Long Sutton, or who live there themselves, could be eligible for up to £400 if they will be in higher education at university or college in the 2018/19 academic year.

Email Eddie.Corrigan@lincolnshire.gov.uk or call 01522 552995 for more details on the George Clarke Scholarship.

You can also write to Eddie Corrigan, Treasury and Financial Strategy PDP6, Lincolnshire County Council, 5th Floor Orchard House, Newland, Lincoln LN1 1YG.

Education news from our website ...

Young artists Emerge for Shakespeare’s day in Spalding

Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian Education Awards 2018: Celebrating a successful learning area

Majority of children get their first choice of primary school