Log burner stolen from Whaplode property

Have your say

Police are appealing for information following the theft of a log burner.

Officers are looking to identify two men who may be able to help with the investigation.

Two men went into the back garden of a property on Stockwell Gate, Whaplode, and removed the log burner on Friday January 5 at 8.45am.

The men reportedly put the burner onto a white vehicle and drove from the scene.

If you know who the two men are, or if you know anything about the incident, please call 101 quoting incident 260 of 5 January.