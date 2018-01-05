Lilly-Mai’s big fundraiser for Long Sutton cerebral palsy sufferer Alice

A young girl inspired by our Ten for 10 Appeal for cerebral palsy sufferer Alice Bates has become an ardent fundraiser.

Lilly-Mai Lincoln (10) has raised just over £540 towards the cost of a life-changing new bathroom for Alice with help from her grandad, Jack Tyrrell, and many generous donors, including Long Sutton Outreach who gave £100.

A £6,000, high-tech bath will enable Alice to soak away aches and pains in complete safety as a fast-drain function will keep the youngster’s head out of the water should she have an epileptic seizure.

We launched our Ten for 10 Appeal in November 2016 as Alice looked forward to her tenth birthday on February 3, and parents Andy and Charlotte were determined to make ten of her dearest wishes come true.

Charlotte said: “Since the Ten for 10 appeal, Lilly-Mai and Alice have met each other quite a few times and have developed a beautiful friendship.”

Alice and her family are amazed Lilly-Mai collected such a big sum at events staged by her grandad, including a Christmas meal for people living alone, a Christmas meal for Long Sutton Men’s Shed and visits by Tydd St Mary School and the public to the Santa Grotto at Jack’s Silverwood Garden Centre.

“Shedders” challenged Jack to wear an elf costume at the Tory association dinner and have his picture taken with council leader Gary Porter, which he did and boosted Lilly-Mai’s total by a further £50.

Charlotte says Lilly-Mai’s £540-plus collection will help towards installation costs.

She said: “Oh wow, that’s a fantastic lot of money and we’re really grateful to Lilly-Mai and to Jack.”

Jack says Alice and Lilly-Mai have a lot in common because they both turned ten in the same month.

Lilly-Mai has a neat way of summing up her pal and says: “She’s nice!”

• Hopefully Alice’s new bathroom will be completed this month thanks to the many generous people who raised thousands over a few days.

