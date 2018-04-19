‘Lifesaving’ day in Spalding is another success for Rotary

Have your say

There was 30 per cent surge in the number of people having potentially lifesaving blood pressure checks in Spalding.

Medical professionals working with the Rotary Club of South Holland tested 142 people – 22 needed follow up and two cases were urgent.

The free checks were conducted at the South Holland Centre.

