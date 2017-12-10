Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!

Don’t say we didn’t warn you! South Holland woke up to a good smattering of snow this morning (Sunday December 10).

There was fun in the snow for young and old alike, as fans of the chilly white stuff made the most of the overnight snowfall.

Snow in Long Sutton - Cinder Ash Park Shelby-Ann Howard enjoys snow

Santas went for a run, sledges were out and snowballs were thrown!

Do you have some pictures of the snow? Scenic or silly - we welcome them all!

Email them to spaldingeditor@iliffepublishing.co.uk - we’d love to see them and feature some of them online and in the paper.