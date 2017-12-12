Learning how to make a Christmas wreath at Baytree’s free workshops

I’ve often looked at handmade Christmas crafts and thought I wish I could make something like that.

If you’ve ever thought the same, you can have a go at making a wreath at a free workshop run by Baytree Garden Centre at Weston.

Sue Worth, who is running the free wreath-making workshops at Baytree. (SG301117-115TW)

Sue Worth, a manager in the plantarea, who has been involved in horticulture most of her life, is running the sessions every Thursday up until Christmas.

They are from 10.30am -noon in Bulbland and Sue says anyone can create a beautiful-looking wreath, even if you have no experience.

“They are your own wreaths so you can make them how you like,” she said.

I was invited to go along to a session last week and was thrilled to create a stunning wreath to hang outside my house.

Zoe starts on the base of the wreath by wiring a layer of moss onto the ring-shaped frame. (SG301117-105TW)

To start, everybody was given a bare wire frame in the shape of a ring with florist’s wire attached.

Donning a pair of gloves we started with a bag of moss which we had to spread out on the table, then roll into a fat ‘sausage’ to place on top of the wire ring.

The beauty of the wreaths we made are that they can all be created using natural items that you might find in your garden. The moss had been sustainably farmed in Norfolk.

The trick with the first layer, Sue explained, was to make it full.

Accessories, such as fir cones and lotus seed heads, create finishing touches. (SG301117-113TW)

That is because it is the base for the next steps, which are to add spruce, Leylandi, holly, and fir cones etc.

We had to wrap the wire around the moss to secure it onto the wreath, then add the first layer of greenery, wiring it on as we went.

Once that was secured and we were happy with how the wreath was progressing, it was on to adding holly.

I chose two different types of holly to break up the colour.

We could then choose additional items to give it that ‘Christmassy’ feel. I chose fir cones, which had been sprayed with a little sparkle, dried lotus seed heads and cinnamon sticks.

To finish the effect Sue taught us a simple way to tie either our choice of gold or red ribbon onto the wreath.

As you can see form the picture of my finished wreath, I think it looked pretty good!

Everybody’s was different and that is what was so lovely.

While the sessions are free and all the materials are supplied, if you wish to take your finished wreath home they ask for just £5.

This is a significant discount on the amount of a ready-made wreath.

To book onto a workshop, call Baytree on 01406 370242.

