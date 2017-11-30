Learner driver from Gosberton fled from police and crashed car

A provisional licence holder who ‘panicked’ because he was driving unaccompanied when police wanted him to stop, drove off at speed and crashed his car, a court has heard.

Danny Markham (19), of Bowgate, Gosberton, admitted failing to stop for the police and driving unaccompanied without a full driving licence when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Prosecuting, Nick Todd said Markham was seen by police, who knew him and knew he did not have a full licence, at 11.30pm on November 3 in Quadring Bank and signalled him to stop but he drove off at speed.

Mr Todd said that for safety reasons, the police did not chase him but Markham crashed his car a short time thereafter.

Markham, who was not represented in court, said he did not want to say anything to the magistrates, who fined him £150 and ordered him to pay £115 in costs and charges. They also put eight penalty points on his licence.