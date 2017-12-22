Launch event for new book

Have your say

Long Sutton and District Civic Society held a launch event forits new book ‘An Illustrated History of Long Sutton’ at the Market House in the town.

The book was written by former journalist, publisher and author Bruce Robinson who sadly died a few months after completing the text.

Members of his family joined the Society at the event, which attracted a number of local people keen to secure a copy.

The new book, which runs to 164 pages, with over 150 photographs, costs £12 and a proportion of the proceeds will be donated to Marie Curie Cancer Support.

Online enquiries and orders to civic.society@yahoo.co.uk or call 01406 363515. Copies can also be purchased at the Market House, or at Gedney’s Newsagent or Parkway Hardware Store in town.