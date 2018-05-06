Last week to nominate someone for Lincolnshire Good Citizens Awards

There are just six days left for nominations to be sent for this year’s Lincolnshire County Council Good Citizens Awards.

The deadline to nominate an adult, young person, couple/pair or group who deserves recognition for community efforts within the county is this Friday, May 11.

Coun Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We would like to hear about your unsung local heroes so if you know an individual, young person, couple/pair or group who do unpaid voluntary work and deserve recognition, let us know.

“While we have had plenty of entries, especially for the individual category, we would particularly you to tell us about groups in your communities who go that extra mile.”

Nominating is easy – an online form can be found at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/goodcitizensaward

Moulton’s Margaret honoured at county show

If you know an individual, young person, couple/pair or group who do unpaid voluntary work and deserve recognition, let us know Coun Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council

Money for village surgery

Nominate your Lincolnshire volunteering hero