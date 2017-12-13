Last minute scramble to buy Christmas trees for Donington Market Place

Have your say

Donington Parish Council is in a last-minute scramble to buy Christmas trees to go outside shops in Market Place because its original decorations were considered unsafe.

The council bought solar powered lanterns, but they were removed on safety grounds after three came down on their own.

Clerk Diane Fairweather said she had been in touch with the supplier to say they perhaps ought to have a product recall. The parish council agreed to buy small Christmas trees to go up outside shops, but only at premises who would decorate them with lights.

In other parish council news:

• County councillor Rodney Grocock is urging drivers to report road rage incidents near schools to the police.

Parish council chairman Arthur Baldwin said he was verbally abused by a woman driver picking up a child from the village primary school who was in a hurry because she had to collect a second child from Spalding. He said: “She was on the wrong side of the road facing me.”

• Outreach GP visits for Donington are being explored with a room at the Ruby Hunt Centre possibly being offered as a temporary surgery.

There’s currently no surgery in the village, with residents going to medical practices in Swineshead and Gosberton.

• Councillors heard a fire was started in the children’s play area at Flinders Park.

Coun Baldwin said his neighbours spotted teenagers making a start on the fire.

Parish councillor Gill Lunn, from community group IDEA, said the park continues to suffer from “isolated nuisances”.

• A much-extended home in Donington’s Quadring Road has been compared to South Fork, the ranch from the 70s TV drama Dallas.

Parish councillors were upset because the home had been extended through a number of retrospective planning applications – permission being sought after work is completed – and wanted applications to go to South Holland’s planning committee, instead of the chairman’s panel.

Coun Phil Lovell said consent was initially given for a small bungalow but the property had turned virtually into a hotel.

Coun Jane King told the meeting: “It’s South Fork, isn’t it?”

• Coun Lovell is baffled by a police statement that part-night street lights haven’t increased crime. He says Lincolnshire Police crime prevention advice tells homeowners to have “good external lighting”.

• The council wants to free-up parking spaces in Market Place for shoppers and delivered letters to businesses asking them to stop using the public car park. Seven businesses were said to be parking there.

• Parish councillors are suggesting seats in Flinders Park should be replaced by aluminium ones, to make them vandal proof and cheaper than hard wood.

Community group IDEA will look into it.

• Councillors heard the fireworks night put on by IDEA was a big success.

Coun Lunn said: “We must have had well over 1,000 people there.”

