Ladies-only charity ball in Spalding

Following its success last year, St Barnabas Hospice is set to host its annual Lipstick and Champagne Ladies-Only Ball in Spalding on Saturday, May 19.

The Ball will take place at Springfields Event Centre, beginning at 6.45pm. Tickets will cost £42.50 per person and will include a drinks reception and three-course meal.

There will be live music throughout the evening from Starstruck Live, who will be performing hits from the 60s to modern chart toppers. Entertainment will also include a live DJ and disco. The dress code is cocktail dress/ball gown.

Community fundraiser for St Barnabas Hospice Vikki Allen said: “I’ve seen this event grow every year, and it’s wonderful for the ladies of Spalding to come together and have fun whilst raising some much needed money for the hospice.

“The money raised will really help us to continue caring for people living with a life-limiting or terminal illness in Lincolnshire, and their families and carers.”

Throughout the night, there will be plenty of opportunities to donate to St Barnabas. There will be a raffle with wonderful prizes and there will be the chance to win a magnum of champagne in a prize draw.

Tickets are £42.50 per person and can be booked at www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/lipstick18. For more information, call Vikki on 07435 753098.