Ladies in Spalding back calls to ‘Sling the Mesh’

A weekly column by Jan Whitbourn of Tulip Events Management

On Saturday afternoon many local ladies attended a ‘Sling the Mesh’ meeting held at The Punchbowl in Spalding.

Steph and Pete Williams held the event and provided lunch. It was amazing how many women came to share their own experience with others and experts, not knowing how common the issue actually is.

Mesh implants are used for incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse, often caused by childbirth, which can cause severe pain.

Opinions are split about if the mesh causes pain. The mesh was used after tests on animals which couldn’t show the pain, and women feel that they’re human guinea pigs.

TVT mesh has been used by the NHS since 1997, the most commonly used mesh implant; over 120,000 women in the UK have had it in the last 10 years.

Prolapse mesh has been used on the NHS since 2002. There are serious patient consent problems under Montgomery Ruling.

It’s incredible how people have been affected and the media are now taking part and helping to stop ‘Mesh’ being used. The emotional impact is huge; the suffering and mental health problems it causes and the problems of surgical mesh method has led to legal cases with manufacturers worldwide and national concerns about safety.

If you want to know more about ‘Sling the Mesh’ contact Steph and Pete at the Punchbowl or follow on Facebook and Twitter @meshcampaign.

