Kirton school judged ‘inadequate’ after Ofsted inspection

Senior staff at Thomas Middlecott Academy have pledged “to deliver rapid improvements” after an Ofsted report found both teaching and learning to be “inadequate”.

An Ofsted report published after a two-day inspection in September criticised the school’s leaders, the David Ross Education Trust (DRET), for being “too slow to take action” in supporting senior staff “in the past”.

The report did praise current principal Jonathan Harris for bringing “much-need stability to the school”, resulting in better attendance and behaviour by students, improved teaching and more effective leadership.

But it said: “Pupils underachieve in a range of subjects at this school, poor teaching over time has led to pupils’ inadequate outcomes and teachers do not have consistently high expectations of what pupils are able to achieve.

“Following his appointment in October 2016, the principal has brought much-needed stability to the school and he has created a clear vision that staff and pupils are fully supportive in realising.

A DRET spokesman said: “We note Ofsted’s recommendations, which are being systematically addressed at Thomas Middlecott Academy.

“There is a clear plan of action in place and the school’s senior leadership team is working closely with the David Ross Education Trust to deliver rapid improvements.”

Donington and Kirton pupils among county’s top bakers

Teenage singers to grace The Black Swan’s Annexe

Students produce the goods to enjoy results