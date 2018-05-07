Kids have a whale of a time at Tuby’s funfair

Scores of children from South Holland’s special schools enjoyed a traditional treat on Thursday ... free rides and a big day out at the Roger Tuby and Son Funfair.

Fair boss Roger Tuby is continuing a tradition established by his father and it’s an event eagerly looked forward to by youngsters who try out as many rides as they can at the Victoria Street car park in Spalding.

Oh what fun. Kids enjoying the fair. SG030518-139TW

Roger hosted the day with his wife, Sophie, and among the guests was the chairman of South Holland District Council, Coun Rodney Grocock.

Spalding Lions play a big part in the event, helping with transport and assisting the adult helpers from the schools by accompanying children on the rides.

The family funfair business has been in existence for 165 years. It also provides rides for films and corporate events.

