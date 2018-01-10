KFC looks set to open a branch in Spalding

Have your say

Fast food chain KFC has confirmed it is looking to open a restaurant in Spalding.

The company says it’s very early days in terms of identifying a site and the plan is in it’s very early stages.

Today (Wednesday) a KFC spokesman said: “We’d love to open a KFC in Spalding for our fans to enjoy.

“It’s early days at the moment but hopefully we’ll have some good news in the future, so watch this space!”

There’s been talk of KFC opening in Spalding for the last 14 years at least and hopes were high that a restaurant and drive-thru would be built on Holbeach Road, opposite McDonald’s, when a Leeds company applied for planning consent to build on land beside the A151/A16 junction.

As well as a KFC, those plans from J H King (Properties) Ltd included a 40-bed hotel, a petrol station and car parking.

But, to this day, the site remains undeveloped.

In the past few years, there was a campaign group formed to bring a KFC to Spalding but fans of the chain have had to go to restaurants in nearby towns, such as Boston.

KFC is not confirming a possible move to Spalding’s Lincs Gateway site.

• The chain is also poised to open a branch in Sleaford as a managerial post has been advertised.

