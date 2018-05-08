Keep on Doing It For the Dogs!

Have your say

We’re continuing to raise money for our Do It For the Dogs Appeal to help build new kennels at Jerry Green’s Algarkirk centre.

The centre needs £200,000 to build new kennels to replace the current ones which have become tired and echoey.

We're raising money for Jerry Green with our Do It For the Dogs Appeal.

We want to raise £4,000 to help build the first kennel for the block with the support of our readers.

This week, we meet Scooby, who was adopted from the centre by new owner Mr Wing from Sutterton.

He said: “Scooby is a godsend.

“After losing my wife Scooby came into mine and Benji’s life and has given me many months of joy and happiness.

“Scooby has given me a reason to get up in the morning.”

There are many ways you can help the appeal by setting your own personal challenge, perhaps organising a cake sale or organising a sponsored event.

I am climbing Snowdon in Wales on June 23 (rescheduled from April due to snow and ice being still at the top of the mountain).

You can sponsor me in my challenge via my Just Giving page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/zoe-myall

Jerry Green Dog Rescue doesn’t get any official funding or lottery money and relies on its supporters and public generosity to keep going.

There are several ways you can donate to our Doing It For the Dogs appeal:

○ ONLINE: Via JustGiving at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/do-it-for-the-dogs

○ By TEXT: Simply text DOGX88£5 to 70070 to donate £5. (Or DOGX88£2 for £2; DOGX88£10 to give £10 etc).

○ By CASH or CHEQUE: At the Spalding Guardian, Priory House, The Crescent, Spalding, Lincolnshire, PE11 1AB. Please make cheques payable to ‘Jerry Green Dog Rescue.’

The charity appreciates whatever you can manage. Every penny counts.