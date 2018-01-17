Jolly hockey sticks for youngsters

Have your say

Gedney Hill were triumphant in a Quickstiks hockey tournament held at Peele Community College on Monday.

Five Holbeach and Long Sutton schools took part in the games, held in conjunction with Long Sutton Hockey Club.

Primary schools hockey at Long Sutton Peele Community College

Sports Leaders from Peele led an hour’s warm-up and training for eight teams before a thrilling tournament took place.

The matches were excellent despite the rain!

It was amazing to see the improvement in play over such a short period of play.

Holbeach Academy A and B teams were second and third, followed by Long Sutton Am Fleet Wood Lane B and A, Sutton St James and Long Sutton B.

A representative of Long Sutton Hockey Club spoke to the children about how they could learn to play more hockey at the club in Little London on Saturday mornings, from 9.30-11.

Anyone interested should contact via longsuttonhockeyjuniors@gmail.com

• See two full pages of photos in this week’s Spalding Guardian - out tomorrow (Thursday)!