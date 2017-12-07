Join Santa Fun Run in Spalding on Sunday

A Spalding running club set up only in January is reviving the town’s festive fortunes by relaunching its annual Santa Fun Run this weekend.

So far, at least 70 people have signed up for either the 1.6km or 5km event organised by Halmer Harriers Running Club along Spalding’s River Welland on Sunday from 10am.

There has been no Santa Fun Run in Spalding since 2012 when it was staged in support of volunteers with LIVES First Responders.

But now the seasonal stride is back and at least ten of the runners taking part are doing so with a view to setting fast times at next year’s London Marathon.

Lisa Gill, of Spalding and founder of Halmer Harriers, said: “We were thinking of ways to do some joint fundraising for club members running the London Marathon next year.

“So we came up with the idea of a Santa Fun Run for club members, their families and friends which could raise some much-needed funds for charity and raise the profile of the club.

We came up with the idea of a Santa Fun Run for club members, their families and friends which could raise some much-needed funds for charity and raise the profile of the club Lisa Gill, founder of Halmer Harriers Running Club

“We also thought it would be a fun event for families because, whilst we have a lot of official races, we wanted a fun occasion as a way of getting younger runners involved as well.”

The run starts from outside The Birds pub in Halmer Gate along Love Lane, Cowbit Road, London Road and Church Street.

But organisers have emphasised its status as a “social fun run”, rather than a time trial, and those taking part are free to dress up in festive gear on Sunday morning.

Lisa said: “Quite a few people are joining us who haven’t been out on a club run before and, in total, we have 70 people signed up who will be wearing Santa Claus or snowman costumes.

“We have nearly 500 followers on social media and our runners range from beginners to athletes who are quite fast.

“Our ‘Couch to 5km’ programme has been really successful in creating a really nice mix of runners every week and the charities involved include Age UK, Brathay Trust, Children with Cancer and Mind.”

You can take part with a donation of £5 (adults) or £2 (children aged 16 and under).

Marathon mum Lisa on start line with new running group

Diane’s run for needy childre

Big strides at running club