Join our appeal and do it for the dogs!

We are supporting Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s campaign to raise £200,000 for refurbishment to its centre at Algarkirk.

The charity wants to build new kennels for the dogs they take in and re-home and we are running our own appeal called ‘Do It For the Dogs’ to help boost funds.

We're raising money for Jerry Green with our Do It For the Dogs Appeal.

With the help of our readers we want to raise £4,000 for the first kennel for the block.

You’ve kindly been donating and this week we meet Fred the basset hound, who was adopted by loving new owners Lee and Rebecca Eddington.

They said: “Having had two basset hounds from puppies we had a very good idea how bassets work. After they passed we have rescued two more hounds.

“We never meant to get a third but then we came across Fred, a one year old basset whose owners gave him up because he cried all day.

Zoe Myall is climbing Snowdon to help the appeal on April 28.

“The advert said he needed a home where there was someone home all day. We set a meeting up and let our two and Fred out into the field and they ran about, tails in the air, barks and play. The next day he came home to us and hasn’t looked back since.”

How you can donate:

• ONLINE via JustGiving – at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/do-it-for-the-dogs

• By TEXT – simply text DOGX88£5 to 70070 to donate £5. (Or DOGX88£2 for £2; DOGX88£10 to give £10 etc).

• By CASH or CHEQUE at the Spalding Guardian and Lincolnshire Free Press, Priory House, The Crescent, Spalding, Lincolnshire, PE11 1AB. Please make cheques payable to ‘Jerry Green Dog Rescue’.

• Via PAYPAL to (fundraising@jerrygreendogs.org.uk)

○ To help raise funds for our Do It For the Dogs Appeal and build new kennels for Jerry Green at Algarkirk, Zoe Myall is climbing Snowdon in Wales on April 28.

She said: “It’s such a great charity and I hope people will sponsor me to get up that mountain!”

Zoe has set up a Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/zoe-myall

