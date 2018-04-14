Join in Royal wedding treasure hunt in Holbeach

A Royal Wedding treasure trail is being held in Holbeach during the run-up to the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Wedding related items will be hidden in some of the shop windows from this coming Monday, April 16, until the closing date of Friday, May 18, the day before the wedding.

All you need to do is get an answer sheet, which is printed in this week’s Spalding Guardian, available to download from the Holbeach Local Facebook page or to pick up from Crafty Dottie on Park Road, or Tonwood Home Hardware.

The fill it in, saying where you found the items, and take your answers to either Crafty Dottie or Tonwood.

All of those correctly answering the locations will be entered into a draw on Sunday, May 20, at the fully-booked WI Hall Royal Wedding afternoon tea and one of the guests will pick the winner, who will receive £50 of vouchers to spend in the town.