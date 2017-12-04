It’s a Tang-fastic, early white Christmas as snow is delivered to Spalding family

One Spalding family enjoyed an early Christmas gift this weekend when a special delivery of snow transformed their garden into a winter wonderland.

Liisa Tang and husband Manfai celebrated with children Yingli and Winghoi after TK Maxx arrived with equipment normally used in the film industry along with eight cubic metres of snow.

Liisa won a competition on the company’s Shake the Snow Globe website, which offers gift ideas along with the chance to win a white Christmas.

“A white Christmas reminds me of my childhood and is magical,” said Liisa. “It just isn’t the same when it doesn’t snow at Christmas and we are so happy to receive this wonderful gift.”

Snow deliveries like these last for 48 hours and they are perfect for making snowmen and snowballs.

Deborah Dolce, from TK Maxx, said: “We wanted to create a real, magical experience for our shoppers this year, something that would be great fun and let everyone across the country join in. A snowy version of a golden ticket.”

The company says snow globes like the one Liisa found will be waiting to be discovered until December 12.

