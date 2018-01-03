Inspirational Pam to run Donington Slimming World group

A slimmer who transformed her life by losing nearly three stones is using her success to shape a new career helping other people achieve their weight loss dreams, too.

Now, Pam Cole has trained as a consultant for Slimming World at its national training academy in Derbyshire.

Pam Cole before losing weight

Members at the Donington group are getting ready to welcome Pam as their new consultant when she takes over where she attended to start her journey.

Former social worker Pam joined the group six months ago and said: “I was an extremely unhealthy weight for my five foot frame, registering within the obese range.

“The catalyst to join was being diagnosed with high blood pressure and prescribed medication at just 42-years-old.

“Alongside my battle with depression and anxiety and some difficult family circumstances, I found myself in a very dark place.”

“My lifeline was a little blonde whirlwind of energy, my own consultant at Donington Slimming World, Emma Scarborough. Emma helped me believe that I could do it and became my inspiration.

“I stayed with the group every week and got recipe ideas and support that helped me make good food choices. By mid-July I had lost almost one stone.”

Pam then downloaded the ‘Couch to 5k’ app and by the end of August was running five kilometres (3.1miles). By November she was up to seven miles and is now training for a half-marathon in March.

She added: “Becoming the new slimming world consultant for the Donington evening groups is just amazing, I feel privileged and I can’t wait to start.”

Pam’s groups are held at the Ruby Hunt Centre, Church Lane, Donington, PE11 4DU, every Tuesday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm from today.

For more information or to join pop along today or call 07880 557845.

Emma’s groups are every Thursday at 9.30am and 11.30am from this week. For more information or to join Emma’s group either pop along on Thursday or call 07581 551730 .