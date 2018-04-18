Inquest hears former teacher from Northorpe died after colliding head on with another car on A15

A former teacher died after driving onto the wrong side of the road and colliding head on with another car at the mouth of a lay-by on the A15 near Bourne, an inquest heard.

Guy Salmon of Northorpe, near Bourne, was travelling towards Sleaford on the carriageway at 2pm when his MG TF collided with an Audi A4 travelling in the other direction, his inquest at Boston Coroners Court on April 18 (today) heard.

Witnesses said in statements read out to the court that Mr Salmon swerved to avoid cars waiting behind the driver of a Ford Focus, Grenville Price, who was turning right into a lay-by on the opposite side of the road - so he could answer a “call of nature”.

Witnesses to the accident, which occurred on Wednesday, October 11 last year, near the junction to Rippingale, said Mr Salmon crossed over onto the other side of the road and collided head on with an Audi A4 driven by Colin Needham with his wife, Carol and her friend passengers.

Mr Needham had slowed down to let Mr Price pull into a lay-by.

Mr Needham said in a statement: “I think the driver may have been trying to avoid the collision by going into the lay-by.”

In a statement Mr Price said: “As I approached Rippingale, I needed to answer a call of nature. I approached the lay-by entrance on my right and started to slow down. I turned right into the lay-by.

“When I got about 30 metres into the lay-by I heard a loud bang.”

Danar Namuq, the driver of a BMW car, which was the second car behind Mr Price as it turned into the lay-by.

In a statement he said “the MG TF started to brake as it came up fast behind him” - before it “swerved side to side” and then crossed over onto the other side of the road where it collided with the Audi.

Peter Paynton, who conducted the report into the accident, agreed with witness accounts that Mr Salmon, who was on his way to visit a friend in Sleaford at the time of the crash, crossed over onto the other side of the road to avoid the traffic.

He said: “If the witness testimonies are correct, I do not think Mr Needham could have done anything to prevent this collision.

“The MG driver would probably been unaware of other persons until the collision was unavoidable.”

He added that it was possible the cars behind the Ford Focus could have blocked the view of Mr Price’s indicator light.

“These cars could have obstructed the focus.

“In my opinion, Mr Salmon may not have realised the vehicle was queuing until he was close to stopping behind them.

“It is likely that he passed onto the wrong side of the road as a result of him approaching a que of traffic.”

Mr Paynton found no mechanical defects in any of the cars which could have contributed to the collision.

Mr Salmon, a former teacher at St George’s Primary School in Stamford, died at the scene. He was 67.

The post mortem examination report into Mr Salmon’s death conducted by Dr Rebecca Harrison found that he died of ‘multiple traumatic injuries’ as a result of the accident and there were no other contributing factors.

Coroner, Dr Murray Spittal recorded a verdict of “death by road traffic collision”.

“Based on the evidence I have heard I find that it was more likely than not that Mr Salmon died as a result of a road traffic collision. It is therefore my conclusion,” he said.