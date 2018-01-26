Indoor sports is ‘chess’ wonderful for Spalding and Long Sutton lads

Have your say

Lads from The Boys’ Brigade South Lincolnshire Battalion enjoyed chess, pool and more at their annual indoor sports.

The battalion includes the 1st Spalding, 3rd Spalding and 1st Long Sutton companies – and 1st Spalding took four of the six titles at Long Sutton Baptist Church.

Winners were – pool and under 13s table tennis: Andrew Clark (1st Spalding); over 13’s table tennis: Dominic Felts (3rd Spalding); chess: Josh Ruddle (1st Spalding); draughts: Daniel Morris (1st Spalding); and darts: Isaac Jones (4th Peterborough).

Judy Taylor, captain of the 1st Spalding, said: “The boys thoroughly enjoyed going ... it’s nice for them to meet boys from other companies because in this area we are a bit isolated.”

The brigade caters for boys aged five to 18 and activities include working for awards, the highest of which is the Queen’s Award.

• Tell us about your event. Email our editor: jeremy.ransome@iliffepublishing.co.uk

From our website ...

Awards for Spalding Brigade boys and girls

Bright future for Long Sutton’s Peele Community College with ‘adoption’ by UAH sponsor on cards

Holbeach and Spalding schools on a wintry walk for Cancer Research