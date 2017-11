Have your say

A Sutton Bridge man has appeared in court charged with possessing more than a thousand indecent photographs of children.

Russell Ian Nason (34), of Wrights Lane, entered no pleas to three allegations of making a total of 1,081 indecent photographs of children between May 2009 and September last year.

He also faces an allegation of possessing an extreme pornographic image of a person having intercourse with a dog.

Nason was sent for trial at Lincoln Crown Court on a date to be fixed.