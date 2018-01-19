Hundreds say ‘thank you’ to farm pioneer Tony Worth

An ex-Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire from Holbeach Hurn was given a fitting and emotional send-off by an estimated 900 people at a Service of Celebration on Friday.

Tony Worth, the Queen’s representative in the county for nearly seven years, was remembered at Lincoln Cathedral during a service where his roles as husband, father, grandfather, businessman and ambassador for Lincolnshire were highlighted.

Guests at the service included Lord Taylor of Holbeach, South Holland District Council deputy leader Coun Nick Worth, Lincolnshire County Council leader Coun Martin Hill and Steve Baragwanath, principal of University Academy Holbeach.

Mr Worth, who passed away last November at the age of 77, was described as a man “known under many guises” by his son Duncan who gave an address on behalf Mr Worth’s wife, Jenny, five children and nine grandchildren.

Duncan said: “I am really proud to be delivering this tribute to my father (who) was known under many guises, particularly in the county of Lincolnshire.

“Farmer, businessman, chairman of A.H. Worth and Company Limited, chairman of the Lincoln Cathedral Council, High Sheriff, Lord Lieutenant, brains behind the International Bomber Command Memorial (in Lincoln).

Dad was an inspiration to all and, as his family, we are so proud that he affected so many people’s lives in such a positive way Duncan Worth, son of Tony Worth

“But, above all, he was a family man known to us as Daddy, Fatha, Grumps and the Old Man who was married to Jenny for over 50 years and they made an incredible team.

“His thirst for knowledge was enormous and he was always consulting the bookshelf for the appropriate tome to answer whatever question had come up.

“This thirst for knowledge and new things also meant that he wanted to be the first with new technology as Dad was a gadgets man.

“He was generous with his time, taking what he knew and teaching others, Dad supported every move that his children made and was always on hand for advice, whilst letting us all make our own choices without judgement.

“We are all so proud of his drive and inspiration concerning the International Bomber Command Memorial and this wonderful project will be a lasting legacy to all those aircrew who lost their lives in the Second World War.

“Dad was an inspiration to all and, as his family, we are so proud that he affected so many people’s lives in such a positive way.

“He still had so much more to offer and is and will always be sorely missed by us all.”

During his address, the Bishop of Lincoln, the Right Reverend Christopher Lowson, paid tribute to Mr Worth as “a man of stability and a man of adventure”.

The Bishop said: “Tony was a man who loved his family, his home, his way of life and this part of England.

“He was a man who also loved to explore and travel; in fact, his spirit of adventure was not limited to geographical journeys but he also had the ability and the temperament to think outside the box, to challenge received wisdom

and to push the boundaries in all kinds of new directions.

“Tony loved his family and his home, he loved his work and the rhythm of the agricultural year; the seasons of planting and tending; of harvesting and marketing; of shooting and eating.

“Tony Worth was one of the unifying leaders of Lincolnshire and his leadership ability was expressed most obviously through his profession as a farmer and his service to the agricultural community.

“But it was also expressed in two major projects for which his contribution was decisive - the International Bomber Command Memorial and the creation of the University of Lincoln.

“We thank God for Tony, for his commitment to his family; for his energy and imagination in his profession; for his loyalty to county and nation; for his friendship and comradeship; for his humour and sense of mischief.

”We were enriched by Tony’s presence and we are diminished by his absence.”

