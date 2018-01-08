How to get rid of your trees after Christmas

As the Christmas trimmings are put back in the loft for another year and all the festive cards are taken down, South Holland residents may be pondering what to do with their real Christmas tree.

Coun Eddy Poll, executive councillor for waste and recycling at Lincolnshire vCounty Council, said: “Once the festive period is over, you may be wondering what to do with your Christmas tree.

“There are a variety of services on offer to help residents get rid of their old trees.

“One of the best options is to take your old tree to the Household Waste Recycling Centre in West Marsh Road. From there, the trees are collected, then shredded and made into compost which is great for the garden.

“Alternatively you can cut your old trees up and put them in your garden waste bin, to be taken away when collections start.”

South Holland

District Council

If you’re on the garden waste scheme, use the brown garden waste bin. For those not on the scheme you can (in order of preference):

1 Compost your tree at home;

2 Take it to the Household Waste Recycling Centre for composting;

3 Customers on the green waste scheme can put their real trees inside their brown bin for collection as service resumes on January 22;

4 Put out your tree with your refuse for the period up to and including Friday, January 26.

South Kesteven

District Council

Trees can be left beside the green bins for collection (ending week starting February 12). Or people can leave their tree out, in a prominent position, on the day green waste bins are collected on their street.