Hopes of October start to Peppermint development in Holbeach

Work on a multi-million pound Food Enterprise Zone (FEZ) in Holbeach that could “support” over 2,000 jobs could start in October.

An update on the development next to the A17/A151 Peppermint Junction roundabout came from Coun Nick Worth, county councillor for Holbeach and deputy leader of South Holland District Council.

The opening of the roundabout last December was seen as the first phase of a £5.4million improvement scheme which includes construction of a second roundabout to provide access to the FEZ and up to 900 new homes.

Coun Worth said: “The University of Lincoln will be moving onto the site and it is going through the planning process at the moment, with the aim to start building work in October.

“Once the university is up there, South Holland District Council will have got all the papwerwork done with regard to Local Development Orders (LDOs) to make it easier for businesses to come onto the site.”

A funding package for the FEZ includes a £6.5million share of £29.5million worth of Government money given to the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership (GLLEP) in March 2017.

An aerial view of Peppermint Junction and a second roundabout where new housing, commercial development and the proposed South Lincolnshire Food Enterprise Zone will be built. Photo supplied by Lincolnshire County Council.

Coun Worth said: “The district council has applied for an LDO for the site, which will be in place shortly, and then we’ll start the work to attract clients.”

An LDO for the 59,000sq metre site in Holbeach to allow planning permission for certain types of development while bypassing the normal planning process was supported by district councillors last November.

In a report about the FEZ and order for councillors, district planning manager Paul Jackson said: “The purpose of the FEZ is to be the centre for agri-food industry support in South Holland and the surrounding area.

“It will offer a spectrum of accommodation, business support, technology, training and networking for this key sector in order to maximise its impact on the local economy and to act as a focus for future development in the economic sector.

“The FEZ will be delivered by a partnership of the GLLEP, Lincolnshire County Council and the district council.”

Coun Colin Davie, Lincolnshire County Council’s executive member for economy and place, said: “Things are progressing well with the South Lincolnshire Food Enterprise Zone.

“With access to Phase One of the FEZ completed last year and utilities design work currently underway, we are making steady progress towards the business park becoming a reality.

“The University of Lincoln already has outline planning consent to move part of its existing Holbeach campus to a new, purpose-built facility within the park as part of the project’s first phase.

“The hope is that once full permission is granted, construction will start by the end of this year.”

