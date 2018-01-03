Hoofing around in Holbeach and country sounds in Sutton St James

Have your say

Members and guests saw in the New Year in country fashion at Sutton St James Indoor Bowls Club.

The regular country music venue on Fishergate played host to Tennessee Stud – a five-piece band playing traditional country music with covers of songs by Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Garth Brooks and others.

New Year's Eve party at Holbeach Community Centre had the theme Day at the Races - 'Marshall' Lizzy Coward, transport by Mark Woods, Ascot lady Rebecca Crunchorn and jockey George Smith.

Party-goers enjoyed a supper of sausages and jacket potatoes, plus a tasty dessert.

Meanwhile, things were getting very equestrian at Holbeach Community Centre.

Jockeys, marshalls, bookies and glamorous race-goers packed the venue in Fishpond Lane to bring in the New Year on a theme of A Day at the Races.

Following on from last year’s theme of Stars in Their Eyes, which saw the Blues Brothers and Spice Girls appear in Holbeach, 2017’s ‘home straight’ to midnight was raced down by race meeting ‘hot favourites’.

New Year's Eve party at Sutton St James indoor bowling green. Guests entertained by Tennessee Stud

Best dressed winners were Andy Crunkhorn, who came dressed as a jockey, and three horsemen – Simon Bell, Mark Pearson and Duncan Cook.

Organiser Lizzy Coward said next year’s ‘Marvel heroes’ party may be their last - but made no promises!