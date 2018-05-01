Holbeach welcomes new Polish restaurant inside former pub

Some of the most popular dishes from Poland can now be sampled in Holbeach at a new, family-run restaurant.

Polka Polish Cuisine, at the former String of Horses pub in Boston Road South, has attracted a growing number of customers since it opened two weeks ago.

The family-run restaurant is staffed by front-of-house pair Magdalena Kozak and Dominika Sernan, along with mother-and-son Teresa and Kamil Gotabek.

Magdalena said: “We’ve been quite busy since we opened because many people have come in to have a look at what we’ve done since there was once a pub here before.

“Some of our friends have come in to have a look as well, along with our business neighbours from across the road who have given us ‘Good Luck’ messages.

“We’ve also had a lot of British people in for dinner and we’ve always asked them if they enjoyed their meal.

“Other people have come in because they’ve been curious to find out what we have here but when customers buy one of our main courses, we make sure people go out happy and full.”

Magdalena revealed that the idea of opening a restaurant took shape when her and Dominika were working at a food factory in Holbeach.

Polka Polish Cuisine also benefits from Teresa’s past experience as a chef at a restaurant in the Netherlands, according to Magdalena.

She said: “We were thinking of opening a Polish restaurant for a long time as there was nowhere in Holbeach to go and eat Polish cuisine.

“All of us worked in factories before and then the opportunity came to open Polka when the String of Horses became empty.

“We hope people will want to try something different.”

Tripe soup with bread, sauerkraut, meat stew and beetroot soup and tea with cherry liqueur and a slice of orange.

These are just four of the items on the menu at Polka Polish Cuisine which is open six days a week, between Tuesdays and Sundays.

Magdalena said: “We use a lot of meat and one of our most popular dishes is pork chops, potato pancakes and goulash.

“We hope that more people will come and try something else because those who have are coming back and bringing their friends with them.”

