Holbeach roundabout to get makeover from In Bloom volunteers

One of the routes into Holbeach could look a lot brighter if volunteers from the town have their way.

Holbeach in Bloom, twice winners of the Gold award for the Best Small Town at the East Midlands in Bloom Awards, wants to give the A151 Spalding Round roundabout a summer facelift by planting wildflower seeds.

Talks have been held with Lincolnshire County Council about working on the roundabout, with Holbeach in Bloom having the support of district councillor Tracey Carter and county councillor Nick Worth.

Graham Rudkin, of Holbeach in Bloom, said: “We have an idea to get the roundabout tidied up and we hope to get a little bit of money to put towards it.

“The roundabout is a bit of an eyesore as you come into Holbeach but, as far as I know, most of the roundabouts in Lincolnshire are tidied up by people who are contracted to look after them.”

Coun Carter said: “I think it’s a great idea to plant some wildflowers and tidy the roundabout up so I’m very much in support of it.

We have an idea to get the roundabout tidied up because it’s a bit of an eyesore as you come into Holbeach Graham Rudkin, of Holbeach in Bloom

“However, an alternative contractor may be required to do the work so I’ve offered to help towards the cost because Holbeach in Bloom does such wonderful work in keeping everywhere looking nice.”

Coun Worth said: “I’m working with Holbeach in Bloom to try to achieve their aim of a wildflower roundabout but there will no doubt be some formalities to sort out.”

A county highways spokesman said: “Whilst we encourage groups like Holbeach in Bloom to get involved in improving the county’s towns and villages, we do not allow unlicensed organisations to carry out work on the county’s road network.

“Due to safety concerns, we require those carrying out maintenance on our highways to hold the proper licences, insurances and health and safety accreditations before providing a permit.

“This is to ensure both the safety of both road users and the workforce.”

Holbeach and Moulton in Bloom group are kings of the castle

Time for action in Holbeach town centre

EAST MIDLANDS IN BLOOM: Towns strike gold again