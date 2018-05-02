Holbeach pub sends out ‘use it or lose it’ plea

Landlords at a Holbeach pub have sent a “Use It or Lose It” plea out to potential regulars as they mark their first anniversary in charge.

Neil and Lyn Spiers have put up handwritten notices outside The Bull’s Neck in Washway Road, Penny Hill, in a bid to attract more customers to what they called “an old village pub”.

The couple, along with their daughter Claire (21), moved into the pub in September 2016 and officially opened eight months later with the offer of ales on tap, Sunday roasts and “basket meals” to returning regulars.

Lyn said: “A family who come here for lunch every Sunday and saw the “Use It or Lose It” sign outside the pub felt very sorry for us.

“So they offered to help us by spreading the word because a lot of people say ‘We didn’t know you were open’, even though we’ve advertised and there’s been word-of-mouth news about our senior citizen’s meals every Tuesday and Thursday.

“The regulars who come in do support us very well, buying food and drink here knowing that we’re a bit out of the way.

Lyn Spiers, The Bull's Neck, Penny Hill, Holbeach

“I know that a lot of people go into Holbeach to drink but they need to know that if The Bull’s Neck isn’t supported more than it is now, we’ll have to consider closing down.”

Neil and Lyn brought 11 years’ experience of running a hotel in the North West with them to The Bull’s Neck when it opened in April 2017.

Since then, they have hosted themed events to mark Burns Night, St Patrick’s Day and St George’s Day, as well as fundraising raffles for Holbeach Hospital and Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Lyn said: “It would be nice to see more people in the pub.”

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has warned of a “triple whammy” of high beer duty, rising business rates and VAT threatening the future pubs.

A CAMRA WhatPub survey carried out in March showed that out of the 413 pubs in England which closed in the period July to December 2017, 38 were based in the East Midlands which includes Lincolnshire.

Lyn Spiers said: “We’re trying to our bit for the community and we just want the wider Holbeach area to come and support their local.”

