Holbeach Primary Academy are good sports for charity

Fun and fitness merged as one when Holbeach Primary Academy pupils and staff proved they are good sports at raising cash for charity.

There were five days of sporting challenges, culminating in circuit training in the school hall with four one-minute activities, including star jumps and donkey kicks, which saw £172 raised for Sport Relief.

Dance was the name of the game the previous day when all 290 pupils, joined by some staff, took part in the boogie time.

There was also a mile challenge with pupils and staff running the distance on an outdoors course.

The school sold Sport Relief wristbands to help the charity’s good causes at home and abroad.

PE leader Clive Green said there were benefits for those taking part because it is important for children and adults to keep active.

