HOLBEACH PARISH COUNCIL: Town vandals run up £500 bill

Vandals responsible for a trail of destruction in Holbeach have left parish councillors with a bill of more than £500.

Artwork by schoolchildren at a bus stop near William Stukeley Primary School in Spalding Road was destroyed within the first ten days of January.

I’m unable to understand the mentality of individuals who are willing to destroy public property and, at the same time, risk their own futures and employment prospects Coun Paul Foyster, vice chairman, Holbeach Parish Council

Meanwhile, a wooden bench and wheelie bin at Carter’s Park Bowling Club were set alight, a window was broken and a recently-installed fence at the club were vandalised between January 2 and 9.

Coun Foyster said: “There were several incidents of vandalism in town during the last few days and these incidents have caused damage of somewhere over £500.

“The worst incident was arson, with the removal of a wooden bench which was set on fire and a window broken at the bowls club in Carter’s Park.

“Then an earlier incident of minor criminal damage to the bowls club fence and the destruction of artwork by primary school children at the Stukeley bus shelter.

“These incidents, all within the last 15 days, go way beyond pranks they carry with them the risk of a possible prison sentence, fines and a criminal record.”

Carter’s Park was previously hit by vandalism in May 2017 when outdoor gym equipment worth at least £16,500 was tampered with.

Protective caps on the top of a climbing frame to help keep rainwater out were removed and a plastic information board was kicked out of the ground, broken into pieces and thrown into shrubbery around the bowling green.

Coun Foyster said: “I’m unable to understand the mentality of individuals who are willing to destroy public property and, at the same time, risk their own futures and employment prospects.

“The police are aware of these incidents and we will be taking steps to identify the person or people who attack property that belongs to us all and we all pay for.”

Anyone with information should call 101.

