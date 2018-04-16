HOLBEACH PARISH COUNCIL: Office to stay put as library move shelved

Coubro Chambers is to be the home of Holbeach Parish Council for the forseeable future after plans to move to the town’s old library were shelved.

Parish councillors voted to stay at their current offices in West End after they were told that Lincolnshire County Council was yet to decide on selling the old library in Church Street.

Coun Isobel Hutchinson, the parish council’s property committee chairman, said: “The decision to stay at Coubro Chambers was based on the costs of altering the library to meet our needs and the fact that we still do not know if it will be available.

“Improving the site we have is the best use of our funds.

“However, I would like to see the library used for the community in the future and therefore recommended that we continue to have discussion with Lincolnshire County Council to see if we can find a way of making this happen.”

• A six-feet silhouette of a British soldier is to be placed in Park Road Cemetery as Holbeach’s way of marking the end of World War 1.

The “There But Not There” aluminium World War I British Soldier, nicknamed “Tommy”, will be installed after a request from Holbeach Cemetery Chapels Trust was agreed to by parish councillors during a meeting last Monday.

A request to the parish council by the Trust, supplied to the Lincolnshire Free Press, said: “The silhouettes of a First World War Tommy stand approximately six feet tall and made of aluminium painted black.”

The transparent “Tommy”, standing with head bowed, rifle in hand, and poppy on the chest, is the idea of the charity Remembered to mark the November Armistice of 1918.

• Dog owners have been told to keep their pets on a lead after an animal reportedly fell ill in while walking in Carter’s Park.

Parish councillors heard that a member of the public was exercising their dog in the park when it was taken ill and had to be treated by a vet.

In his parks report, vice chairman Coun Paul Foyster said: “We did check but there was no sign of any suspicious substance and no clear evidence that the animal had actually eaten anything from the field.”

It comes as work has started to build a new exercise area, with the old one to be opened again “just as soon as the grass dries out”, Coun Foyster said.

He added: “It will remain in use until the new exercise area is ready.”

• People in Holbeach are being asked if they want a new skate park built, five years after youngsters asked parish councillors for one.

The idea has been floated by the Friends of Holbeach Parks and Holbeach Parish Council, with the use of social media through its Facebook page.

Clare Hewes, a Facebook user backing the idea, said: “Great idea and good for the community.

“But things like this are only as good as the people whose use it, starting off great before a lack of respect for things creeps in.

“I hope I’m proved wrong.”

Coun Paul Foyster, parish council vice chairman said: “Between our own Facebook page, that of the Friends of Holbeach Parks and comments made to councillors, there has been considerable interest shown in the idea.

“It’s a very expensive thing and the parish council will need to talk about it after the survey on our Facebook page closes.

“But so far, it shows that 74 per cent of those who responded are in favour of building a skate park and should it go ahead, we would be looking for those using it to form a club to help manage the area and keep it tidy.”

To vote for or against go to www.facebook.com/Holbeach-Parish-Council-1469277776623096.

Meanwhile Friends of Holbeach Parks, who work closely with us, are looking into available grants, it’s not something that could be funded by Parish Rates.

I think there is a fair chance of getting one and hope we do.

• A dog show, flower and produce display and live bands are just some of the events lined up for the new Holbeach Parish Fair on Sunday, July 1, the day after the annual Holbeach Food Festival.

Coun Foyster said: “Plans are going well and most covered stalls are now booked, although there are still spaces for people with their own gazebo or stall.

“We are also short of a fast food and hot drinks stall, along with at least one more band.

“Posters will be placed in the town during May, once final arrangements are in place, and instructions for stall holders will be sent out later in May or in the early part of June.”

For more details call the parish council offices on 01406 426739.

Meanwhile, Holbeach Town and Holbeach St Johns are entering this year’s Best Kept Village and Small Towns Competition, run by the Campaign to Protect Rural England.