HOLBEACH PARISH COUNCIL: ‘Mindless’ act as artwork for bus shelter is spoiled

Vandals who targeted artwork inside a Holbeach bus shelter will not stop parish councillors “from trying to improve things in the town”.

The defiant message came from Coun Isobel Hutchinson, former parish council chairman, after artwork representing the Meridian Line passing through Holbeach was damaged after a few days after Easter.

A Spalding High School sixth form student created the artwork, helped by Coun Hutchinson, one of several works of art in Holbeach, alongside the Olympic Mosaic in Market Hill and the Meridian Stones in Carter’s Park.

Coun Hutchinson said: “It is disappointing that a few mindless people see the need to do this sort of thing.

“But it will not deter the parish council from trying to improve things in the town.

“Fortunately, the artwork can be repainted in the areas damaged so, luckily, it will remain as it was designed and everything will be finished in the near future.”

Parish councillors agreed in February to put Holbeach forward in a nationwide competition where a privately-funded piece of public art will be awarded to the town or village which can demonstrate the strongest community spirit.

Coun Hutchinson said: “This project would give the town a real boost and, hopefully, inspire more people to enjoy all forms of art.”

