Holbeach mum’s mixed feelings on 30mph extension

A Holbeach mother who campaigned for a 30mph speed limit along the entire length of a road into the town has accepted plans for a partial restriction.

But parish councillor Kelly Wilson said she was “a little disappointed” that Lincolnshire County Council was proposing only to extend the existing 30mph zone outside William Stukeley Primary School by a further 180 metres along Spalding Road.

I’m delighted that the county council is finally taking the safety of children seriously, and listening to local residents, with its proposal to extend the 30mph by a further 180 metres from the school Coun Kelly Wilson, Holbeach Parish Council

Coun Wilson was almost hit by a car while walking with her son along Spalding Road in January 2016.

She said: “I’m delighted that the county council is finally taking the safety of children attending William Stukeley Primary School seriously, and listening to local residents, with its proposal to extend the 30mph by a further 180 metres away from the school.

“The campaign we began some two years ago included a suggested 20mph safety zone outside the school, as well as a proposal to extend the 30mph limit right along Spalding Road to the A151 roundabout, in order to safeguard vulnerable pedestrians.

“We gained a lot of support from local residents and a petition was sent to the county council highlighting this.

“Although I’m a little disappointed that the county council won’t consider reducing the 30mph limit for the whole stretch of this road, given the high volume of traffic using a road that is within a restricted residential area, this is a very positive step forward in safeguarding pedestrians around the school.

“I also hope that, whilst extending the 30mph speed limit zone, the county council will consider introducing more school awareness signs so that motorists are more aware of the school’s location and the hazards of schoolchildren crossing the road, as is the case at many other local schools.

“Currently, there are no safe crossing areas to get to the school and no visible road signs at present either, so new signs would hopefully help to highlight the dangers to drivers.”

Jeanne Gibson, the council’s programme leader for highways, said, “We are currently consulting on extending the 30mph speed limit on Spalding Road to ensure it is consistent with our policy of a 30mph speed limit being in place in the vicinity of a school, in this instance, William Stukeley Primary School.

“This policy is to ensure the safety of children and parents as they travel to and from school.”

