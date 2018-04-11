Holbeach Jelson site gets green light for 35 homes

The final go-ahead has been given for a 35-home development on land off Northons Lane at Holbeach.

South Holland District Council has received amended plans for the road layouts, changes to car parking for plots 30-32, landscaping details and information about the proposed relocation of the bin collection point.

The committee heard there will be some tandem parking but that will be for the same property rather than a shared parking area.

The planning application was submitted by Jelson Ltd for a 1.2 hectare site which includes a number of largely vacant industrial last used for purposes linked to either agriculture or industry.

After hearing about proposed amendments, committee chairman Coun Roger Gambba-Jones said: “It’s not ideal but it is what it is.

“I am pleasantly surprised given the fact that this is a volume builder, not local, that they were willing to go away and resdesign this so the majority of highways were adoptable.”

The development will include some affordable accommodation and has a mix of apartments and houses.

Concerns were previously raised by residents about flooding, but council planning officers say they have been addressed “through conditions relating to the implementation of the approved Flood Risk assessment and minimum finished floor levels”.

Officers said the principle of development had been established with the granting of outline planning permission and the development will deliver “much needed housing”.

Officers concluded: “The merits of this development on a site within the development boundary is considered acceptable.”

From our website ...

Donington: A tale of flooded roads and fly tipping

Council did nothing about monster pothole for two months ... until Free Press contacted them

Gosberton church minister in name and shame call over pet owners who won’t pick up dog poo