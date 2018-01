Have your say

Laddies Famous Ices has won Holbeach’s Best Dressed Christmas Window competiton, organised by the town’s action group and sponsored by Holbeach Parish Council.

Gift shop Crafty Dottie was second and two third place prizes were awarded to Swepstones Butchers and Caffe Aurora. Photo supplied by Holbeach Parish Council.

BEST DRESSED WINDOW: Lyane Markham (second left) of Crafty Dottie Gift Shop in Holbeach with Couns Isobel Hutchinson, Paul Foyster and Nick Worth. Photo supplied by Holbeach Parish Council.

BEST DRESSED WINDOW: Cormac O'Hara (left) of Caffe Aurora in Holbeach with Couns Nick Worth, Isobel Hutchinson and Paul Foyster. Photo supplied by Holbeach Parish Council.