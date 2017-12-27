Holbeach Hurn young author Marley meets TV star Walliams

A Holbeach Hurn youngster with a passion for reading has met one of his favourite children’s authors at a question-and-answer session in London.

Marley Shaw (six) gained valuable tips towards his ambition to become an author from actor, comedian, presenter, writer and Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams.

The youngster and his parents were lucky enough to get tickets for an invitation-only screening of Walliams’ book, “Grandpa’s Great Escape”, starring Tom Courtenay, Jennifer Saunders and Walliams himself.

Marley, a pupil at Holbeach Bank Primary School, said: “I like David Walliams’ books because they’re funny and I’m trying to get ideas from them.

“So when I read his book “Ratburger”, my mum called the British Film Institute (BFI) to see if we could get tickets for a question-and-answer he was doing in London.

“The BFI said we could come and when we there, David did an interview with some of the children who wanted to ask him questions.

I like David Walliams’ books because they’re funny and I’m trying to get ideas from them Marley Shaw, of Holbeach Hurn

“My mum said ‘Why don’t you say hello to him’, so I did and I also asked him how old he was when he started writing.

“But David didn’t tell me the answer.”

Marley did, however, find out that the TV star had planned to write comedy sketches and only turned to the idea of children’s books by accident.

The change of plan has proved very profitable for Walliams whose latest book, “Bad Dad”, was named the biggest selling book at Christmas, with nearly 61,000 copies sold in the week before Christmas.

Marley said: “David said that his favourite books were by Roald Dahl (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, James and the Giant Peach, The BFG) and when I told him that I wanted to be an author, he said ‘keep reading and writing’.

“At the end, there was a long queue for David to sign copies of his books and he signed my copy of “The World’s Worst Children”.

Collen Shaw, Marley’s mum, said: “David Walliams is Marley’s hero and so we thought it would be quite inspiring if my son attended the preview screening of “Grandpa’s Great Escape” in London.

“Marley started reading when he was two and at the age of five, my son said that he loved it.

“He also likes Enid Blyton (The Famous Five), Julia Donaldson (The Gruffalo) and he’s now reading Harry Potter books.

“I think it’s good that Marley is interested in reading.”